Armada acquires ATEC Systems in expansion to food and restaurant logistics

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Armada Sunset Holdings has acquired the supply chain management firm ATEC Systems Ltd. and its affiliates, and says the new units will operate as a division of Armada Supply Chain Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based food and restaurant logistics service provider.

Armada said its move was driven by a desire to diversify and strengthen its supply chain solutions portfolio, and to leverage ATEC's strong relationships in the food and beverage industry to provide the potential for expansion into new markets.

Longwood, Florida-based ATEC Systems, founded in 1989, is a provider of global supply chain solutions specific to the food and beverage industry, with experience in global inventory management, procurement, and distribution.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Armada said it was “committed to retaining ATEC's talented team and maintaining its current operations.”