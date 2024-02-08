Next-level order picking with RovoFlex

TGW Logistics boasts over 50 years of experience in the development of innovative automation systems and solutions. The technology company's experts have channeled that knowledge into a picking robot that raises picking efficiency to a whole new level. RovoFlex stands out due to its high productivity, simple handling, and maximum reliability. The versatile robot therefore offers an answer to challenges such as the growing labor shortage or increasingly rapid changes in product ranges.

RovoFlex is a highly automated robot with an intelligent camera system. It is debuting in combination with the PickCenter; together, the PickCenter RovoFlex constitutes a hybrid picking station. With this setup, customers can switch smoothly between manual and automatic mode, easily covering order peaks.

OVER 1,000 PICKS PER HOUR

The TGW innovation addresses challenges like the shortage of labor or increasingly rapid changes in product ranges. Even more demanding goods such as frozen products or sharp objects present no problems for handling. With its steady performance and precision, RovoFlex achieves a throughput of over 1,000 items per hour, whether they be groceries, fashion items, or industrial or consumer goods. With a two-shift operation, the investment will pay off within roughly two and a half years.

RovoFlex is not limited to use in combination with the PickCenter, however: it can also be implemented with other workstations (1:4, 2:6, …). It efficiently automates processes like sorting, consolidation, or separation of goods. Another advantage is users can integrate the picking robot into their existing systems within just a few days.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS THE KEY

"With the PickCenter RovoFlex, TGW Logistics has developed an innovation that learns with every gripping operation and optimizes itself continuously thanks to artificial intelligence," explains Christoph Wolkerstorfer, Chief Technology Officer at TGW Logistics. "High productivity, the variety of possible applications, and low space requirements make RovoFlex a game changer that will help revitalize intralogistics processes."