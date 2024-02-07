Arizona bill would shield warehouse workers from “dangerous quotas”

Legislation is currently in committee, as similar bills have already passed in California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington

February 7, 2024
Ben Ames
An Arizona bill that would shield warehouse workers in the state from “dangerous quotas” has gained the support of the Teamsters Union, even as several other states have already passed similar legislation.

Specifically, Arizona House Bill 2682 would create transparency around dangerous quotas in warehouses and ensure unrealistic work conditions do not interfere with legally protected breaks for workers, the Teamsters said.

The bill has currently been assigned to the Arizona House Rules Committee and awaits a hearing. Similar warehouse worker protection bills have already been passed in California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington.

“The Teamsters and workers across Arizona are grateful to State Representative Oscar De Los Santos for introducing this vital piece of legislation,” said Dawn Schumann, Local 104 Political Director. “This bill will save warehouse workers’ lives and protect workers from being treated like cogs in a machine by corporate giants like Amazon. We urge the Arizona House to swiftly pass this bill, and for the State Senate to do the same.”

While the bill would apply to warehouse workers regardless of their employer, the Teamsters are specifically pushing back on the e-commerce giant Amazon, which operates 17 fulfillment and sortation centers and 13 delivery stations in Arizona, employing some 33,000 full- and part-time employees, according to published reports.

Amazon has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks from regulators in France, who fined the company for using “excessively intrusive” warehouse labor software. Amazon has disputed that ruling, calling it factually incorrect and saying that warehouse management systems are industry standard.

Amazon did not reply to a request for comment.

 

 

 

    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

