Bestpass Announces New Integration with Geotab

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 – Bestpass, Inc., a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced a new integrated offering within the Geotab ecosystem that will enable Bestpass customers access to first-of-its-kind toll data and reporting tools in their Geotab account. Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, provides telematics – vehicle and asset tracking – capabilities to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. The integration will allow fleets and owner operators the ability to gain new insight into toll activity to more effectively manage tolls and identify opportunities to reduce toll expenses.



According to David Long, Head of Product at Bestpass, the company developed its Toll Genius data reporting system to integrate with telematics providers, such as Geotab, to enable Bestpass to synchronize and share toll and telematics data through a single interface.



With this integration, Bestpass customers can leverage accurate vehicle data and GPS location through Geotab and match that information with toll charges received from their Bestpass account via the MyGeotab interface. If there’s a discrepancy between vehicle GPS location and the toll a vehicle received, it’s reported. This feature makes it easier for customers to identify and investigate the issue, dispute an inaccurate toll charge or violation, and reduces the risk of disputes over toll charges with drivers and customers.



The integration also has a new toll activity reporting feature that shows a high-level heat map that allows fleets to identify hot spots for toll spend. “This information can help fleets leverage the toll data to optimize routes and avoid costly tolls,” said Long. “Fleets and owner operators using Bestpass can also monitor all toll transactions and expenses in real-time, easily ensure necessary transponder coverage across your fleet, identify fraudulent activity, and more through their account.”



According to Jason Walker, Chief Revenue Officer at Bestpass, the integration with Geotab allows Bestpass to combine data -- providing customers with new and useful insight into their business on activity surrounding toll all in one consolidated account. “It’s truly an industry-first collaboration regarding information that can be shared about tolls,” said Walker. “We expect these new data reporting tools will help our customers find new opportunities to reduce toll costs, manage vehicles using our services, and help optimize other business decisions associated with tolls.”



“Geotab is pleased to welcome Bestpass to the Geotab Marketplace,” said Robin Kinsey, Senior Manager, Marketplace Sales at Geotab. “This collaboration offers our customers enhanced capabilities for managing toll activities and accessing new data insights, further enriching and optimizing their operational experience.”



Bestpass, founded in 2001, is a leading toll management and payment platform for those operating commercial vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Bestpass covers 100% of major toll roads across the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers, and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually. Since 2018, Bestpass has grown its customer base and revenue by more than 3x.



To learn more about the integration, visit: https://bestpass.com/geotab



About Bestpass, Inc.:

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.



About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

