SMART CHARGING TECHNOLOGIES (SCT) INTRODUCES IOTAH CELLULAR & CLOUD-BASED FORKLIFT TRUCK MONITOR

IoTAh® logs and stores all forklift truck operational data, including in-use and idle times/cycles, shift, and daily usage data, in-use Ahrs, kWhrs, EBUs, and battery voltages. Truck & fleet data are transmitted wirelessly from the IoTAh device to the IoTAh-View cloud app through cellular networks,

eliminating the need for local access points and routers while extending the device connectivity and range. The IoTAh-View cloud app allows fleet managers to manage all forklift truck assets centrally, analyze operational

data, optimize truck and fleet utilization, generate performance reports, and troubleshoot truck or battery issues. In addition, wireless cloud integration allows for remote firmware and software updates, enabling new

functionalities to be added to the IoTAh devices with minimal effort.

“IoTAh is an affordable and innovative forklift truck monitoring device that allows fleet managers to effectively manage their forklift truck fleets without incurring monthly subscription costs,” comments Dr. Nasser Kutkut, CEO of Smart Charging Technologies. “We are simply democratizing forklift truck monitoring, thus allowing owners of small and medium-sized fleets to gain more insights into their fleet operations,” added Dr. Kutkut.

IoTAh is an easy-to-install monitoring device that can be easily fitted on existing and new forklift trucks. The IoTAh devices can be easily set up and configured using a dedicated iOS and Android mobile app as well as through the IoTAh-view cloud app.

About SCT: Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is a high-tech firm focused on developing innovative IoT energy management products and solutions serving the industrial motive power market. Visit www.smartchargetech.com for more information.