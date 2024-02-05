Gebrüder Weiss acquires Salt Lake City freight forwarder Cargo-Link

The Austrian transport and logistics provider Gebrüder Weiss today said it is continuing its ongoing expansion in the U.S., announcing it has acquired Cargo-Link, a non-asset-based freight forwarding company based in Salt Lake City.

Cargo-Link specializes in less-than-container load (LCL) shipping and imports from Asia to midwest-based customers in the U.S. The acquisition marks a component of Gebrüder Weiss’ plans for continued growth in North America, including further development of LCL services in its Air & Sea division.

Tracing its half-millennium history to its founding in 1474, Gebrüder Weiss established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded to 15 North American locations including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Last year, the company added locations in Laredo, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Gebrüder Weiss said it will retain Cargo-Link’s management team and integrate its employees into the newly merged organization.

With Cargo-Link, Gebrüder Weiss will now offer specialized weekly LCL service from North and South China ports directly into the fast-growing Salt Lake City market. It will also open new LCL routes to Asia and Europe. In addition to gaining greater coverage in the Intermountain West geographic area, Gebrüder Weiss’ gains access to a 22,000-square-foot warehouse attached to the Cargo-Link office and positioned near the Salt Lake City airport.