Women In Trucking Assn. seeks input for annual survey

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is encouraging companies in transportation to complete its annual survey on gender diversity in the industry.

The data will be used to develop this year’s WIT Index, an industry barometer to benchmark and measure the percentage of women who serve in the range of roles across the transportation sector, including professional drivers, corporate positions, and leadership roles.

WIT is requesting for-hire trucking companies, private fleets, transportation intermediaries, railroads, ocean carriers, equipment manufacturers, technology companies and other providers throughout the transportation sector, to report the percentage of women in various roles within their workforce. Interested participants can report their data via the live survey through April 1.

Last year, the 2023 WIT Index survey found a “substantial” number of women in leadership roles. Approximately 31.6% of women are in C-Suite/executive positions, 36.9% are in supervisory leadership roles, and 28.4% serve on boards of directors. In addition, the WIT Index found that among the participants 12.1% of all professional drivers are women.

Participating companies in the 2024 survey will receive an executive summary of the new index at no cost, which will enable them to benchmark their gender diversity practices against other companies in transportation.

“Since 2016, when the Women In Trucking Association first launched the WIT Index, the percentages of women in key roles within the industry have been steadily rising,” Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT, said in a release. “We created the WIT index to monitor the industry’s progress in gender diversity among all roles, including corporate leaders and supervisors, drivers, technicians, safety directors, and human resources. Maximum participation by companies involved in trucking is critical to the success of this vital research.”

