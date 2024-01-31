Delta Cargo launches small parcel delivery service for e-commerce retailers

Air freight and logistics provider Delta Cargo today launched an e-commerce solution, saying its DeliverDirect system is a door-to-door delivery service for the U.S. market, serving e-commerce retailers seeking to optimize their direct-to-consumer shipping solutions.

Atlanta-based Delta Cargo says it developed DeliverDirect in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinoff SmartKargo. SmartKargo is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm whose Software as a Service (SaaS) platform supports both air-to-air and door-to-door businesses through integration into e-commerce sites.

According to the partners, DeliverDirect follows a domestic carrier approach to provide swift service with transparent pricing for e-commerce and small parcel delivery. The service stretches from initial warehouse pickup to delivery at the end consumer's doorstep, upgrading the traditional ground or air shipping services used by most e-tailers. Delta Cargo says that small package shippers will benefit from increased shipping speeds, an uncomplicated pricing structure, proactive alert management, transparent tracking and reporting, and access to Delta's vast domestic network.

The offering can also be tailored to shippers' needs with a variety of services, including personalized pick-up times, geo-fenced notifications for consumers, multiple delivery attempts, signature-required deliveries, proof of delivery with photos, and access to advanced reporting features.

"E-commerce shippers are looking for simple, faster and more reliable alternatives to deliver their products to consumers,” Milind Tavshikar, CEO and Founder of SmartKargo, said in a release. “Delta Cargo has a vision for small package delivery that will transform the U.S. market and continue to diversify their already robust offering in the air cargo market.”

Neither Delta Cargo nor DeliverDirect indicated what type of trucking fleet they use for over-the-road transportation to carry parcels between shippers' facilities and airports, or between airports and consumers' homes.