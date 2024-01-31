JD Logistics launches hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric trucks in China

Supply chain and logistics service provider JD Logistics on Tuesday announced a large-scale implementation of “hydrogen-powered” heavy-duty trucks in China, saying the move aligns with its commitments to clean energy usage and environmental stewardship.

The new fleet consists of 31-foot, heavy-duty logistics trucks, each with an 18-ton carrying capacity, or about 36,000 pounds. The hydrogen vehicles are engineered for high efficiency, capable of traveling some 250 miles on a single 10-minute refueling session. This deployment is projected to cut down carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,000 tons per year.

JD Logistics did not respond to a query about the precise number or the manufacturer of the new vehicles. Nor did it describe the powertrain in detail, which presumably operates as an electric truck powered by hydrogen fuel cells (as opposed to burning the fuel through internal combustion).

However, the company said that compared to traditional gasoline and electric vehicles, the hydrogen-powered trucks offer superior environmental adaptability and longer service life. They can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -22F to 113F, have a service life of up to 10 years, and are more cost-effective.

Alongside hydrogen vehicles, the company has expanded its use of electric logistics vehicles overall, including battery swap vehicles, electric tractors, and methanol-powered small trucks. The company has also utilized LNG clean energy logistics vehicles extensively in Northwest China and was China’s first logistics enterprise to put Level 4 autonomous light vehicles and Level 3 autonomous heavy vehicles in operation, JD Logistics said.

According to JD Logistics, which is an arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, its approach is part of the company’s broader “Go Zero” transportation initiative, which emphasizes shared responsibility and collaborative efforts in reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain, achieved by partnering with upstream and downstream suppliers and contractors.