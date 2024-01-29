Human-centric digitalization: How augmented reality optimizes manual logistics processes

Is the augmented reality (AR) revolution finally taking hold in the logistics space?
With increasing order complexity, surging demand for rapid fulfillment, and persistent labor and skills shortages, enterprises are seeking solutions that can speed up manual order fulfillment and intralogistics processes while reducing human errors.
Enter vision picking, a proven industrial AR technology that can digitalize crucial elements of manual picking processes.
"We can do scanning, picking, and packing at the same time."
Paul Berendsen said that. He's the Manager of Ops for Samsung SDS, one of Europe's fastest-growing logistics providers. By implementing Frontline xPick vision picking with smart glasses, his teams have dramatically increased productivity.
Samsung is not alone. GlobalFoundries saw a 25% reduction in overall picking time within the first month after adopting an industrial AR solution from TeamViewer.
Download this Whitepaper to learn how vision picking can transform your warehouse efficiency.
