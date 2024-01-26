V-LINE GROUP and Verusen Join Forces to Transform MRO Optimization in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jubail, Saudi Arabia and Atlanta, USA – January 25, 2024 – V-LINE GROUP, the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) supply chain solution provider, through their local entity in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia V-LINE MIDDLE EAST, and Verusen today announced their partnership to assist companies in optimizing inventory, procurement and risk. V-LINE will offer Verusen’s AI-powered MRO optimization and Inventory Management platform as an extension of its MRO and spare parts procurement services solution, focusing on customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a starting point, the two companies presented their joint solution at the Saudi Warehouse & Inventory Management Virtual Conference on January 24-25, 2024.



V-LINE manages complex MRO supply chains for industrial plants worldwide, leveraging more than 40 years of business experience. With Verusen, V-LINE takes the next significant step in its supply chain solutions to facilitate data-driven decisions, streamline operations, reduce costs, and boost efficiency for industrial plants in Saudi Arabia.

“With Verusen as a strong partner, we are proud to offer our customers a new solution for their inventory management,” said Hasnain Jamil, CEO of V-LINE MIDDLE EAST. “We understand that this is a challenge for many of our customers, and now, with this AI-driven solution tailor-made for MRO, we will be able to help them streamline their operations and find the optimal balance between inventory investment and stockout risks. This partnership is ideally aligned with V-LINE’s commitment towards achieving Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals while it will also contribute towards our customers’ Local Content and Local Value creation initiatives. With today’s announcement, Verusen and V-LINE are now jointly bringing inventory optimization to the next level through AI-powered technologies.”

Verusen’s AI-powered MRO optimization platform revolutionizes how supply chains have worked for decades by capturing existing system data and human knowledge, continually learning to help customers make better decisions within weeks of onboarding and without resource-heavy and costly IT initiatives.

“By combining the power of our technology with the MRO expertise of V-LINE GROUP, asset-intensive organizations can transform their MRO Supply Chain and execute working capital and operational efficiencies while managing risk,” said Paul Noble, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Verusen. “Verusen consistently delivers 15-20% working capital optimization for its global customers, reducing risk/waste and optimizing the materials they use to run their operations, and we look forward to bringing this same level of success to our joint clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Click here to learn more about today’s announcement and virtual session hosted by V-LINE GROUP and Verusen at the Saudi Warehouse & Inventory Management Virtual Conference on January 24-25, 2024.

About V-LINE GROUP

The V-LINE GROUP is a global group of companies specializing in MRO supply chain solutions always focusing on the customer’s success, based upon more than 40 years of business experience. With a wide range of innovative service solutions, V-LINE covers the entire Maintenance, Repair and Operations supply chain and is constantly adapting to new market requirements and setting new standards as part of the digital transformation.

The V-LINE GROUP is headquartered near Hannover, Germany, and has worldwide locations in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, USA, Korea, China, Japan and Brazil.

Visit v-line.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading MRO Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.