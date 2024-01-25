Dexterity Establishes European Operations with New Commercial Director

Redwood City, CA - 25 January 2023 - Dexterity Inc, the leader in intelligent software for full-task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Christian Clausen as its Commercial Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Mr. Clausen’s hiring marks Dexterity’s move to establish commercial operations in EMEA.

Building on the success of Dexterity’s Japan office, which recently announced a collaboration with Japanese parcel leader Sagawa Express, Mr. Clausen will identify strategic customers that can leverage Dexterity’s AI software to solve the most challenging automation tasks in their warehouse - be it truck loading, mixed case palletizing and depalletizing, or parcel singulation and induction.

“Christian brings a wealth of experience delivering outcomes with cutting-edge technology for customers across EMEA,” said Cary VadenAvond, Dexterity’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re thrilled to have him on board Dexterity as we scale our operations in Europe with new customers and partners.”

Mr. Clausen joins Dexterity Inc from Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (MiR), where he served as the VP of Strategic Accounts focused on delivering autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to logistics and automotive customers. He also had experience leading teams at Nordex GmbH, Dencam, and Skykon.

“EMEA faces many of the same supply chain, warehouse, and parcel delivery gaps as the rest of the world,” said Mr Clausen. “By working with Dexterity’s AI-powered robots EMEA customers will be able to scale operations, reduce injuries, and provide consistent operational throughput like never before.”

Mr. Clausen will be meeting partners and customers at MODEX (Booth A11118) starting on March 11, 2024. For more information visit http://www.dexterity.ai