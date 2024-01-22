White Paper

2024 Warehousing Outlook & Trends

Kardex's latest industry report, 2024 Warehousing Outlook and Trends provides an analysis of survey results from 200+ professionals in warehousing and distribution centers, providing insights into the latest industry sentiments, strategic goals, and evolving trends in order fulfillment and distribution.

January 22, 2024
The persistent labor shortage, ongoing supply chain interruptions, rising freight costs and the fear of running out of physical space remain as some of the top issues that order fulfillment and distribution operations are grappling with right now.

Organizations are also worried about their customers' demand for faster delivery times, how to effectively process returns and a lack of data visibility across multiple locations.

Learn about:

  • Operational Efficiency Focus: Uncover objectives driving 2024 strategies, from error reduction to streamlined processes.
  • Challenges Ahead: Peer into looming challenges—labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and customer demands.
  • Future Strategies: Gain insights into comprehensive strategies, from technological advancements to staffing changes.
  • Automation as a Game-Changer: Explore the pivotal role of technology and automation such as AGVs, AMRs, and ASRS.

