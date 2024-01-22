2024 Warehousing Outlook & Trends

The persistent labor shortage, ongoing supply chain interruptions, rising freight costs and the fear of running out of physical space remain as some of the top issues that order fulfillment and distribution operations are grappling with right now.
Organizations are also worried about their customers' demand for faster delivery times, how to effectively process returns and a lack of data visibility across multiple locations.
Kardex's latest industry report, 2024 Warehousing Outlook and Trends provides an analysis of survey results from 200+ professionals in warehousing and distribution centers, providing insights into the latest industry sentiments, strategic goals, and evolving trends in order fulfillment and distribution.
