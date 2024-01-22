CMA CGM to acquire British grocery logistics firm Wincanton for $700 million

Deal opens UK market segments to French shipping giant

wincanton Screen Shot 2024-01-22 at 11.23.18 AM.png
January 22, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

French maritime container carrier CMA CGM Group has reportedly agreed to acquire the British logistics service provider Wincanton for $700 million, saying the deal would help it access new opportunities in the U.K. grocery sector.

Wincanton calls itself a supply chain partner for British businesses, and operates some 160 locations, 16 million square feet of warehouse space, and 20,000 employees. The company declared $1.9 billion in revenue last year generated by providing services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume e-fulfillment; retailer ‘dark stores’; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimization.

According to published reports, CMA CGM plans to do the acquisition by its CEVA business unit, through a newly formed entity called CEVA Logistics UK Rose Ltd.


 

 

 

Transportation 3PL Warehousing 3PL
KEYWORDS CMA CGM Group

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    IFOY Prize announces 17 finalists for logistics awards

    CSCMP seeks nominees for supply chain awards

    C.H. Robinson says it is first 3PL to deploy electronic bill of lading standard

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing