CMA CGM to acquire British grocery logistics firm Wincanton for $700 million

French maritime container carrier CMA CGM Group has reportedly agreed to acquire the British logistics service provider Wincanton for $700 million, saying the deal would help it access new opportunities in the U.K. grocery sector.

Wincanton calls itself a supply chain partner for British businesses, and operates some 160 locations, 16 million square feet of warehouse space, and 20,000 employees. The company declared $1.9 billion in revenue last year generated by providing services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume e-fulfillment; retailer ‘dark stores’; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimization.

According to published reports, CMA CGM plans to do the acquisition by its CEVA business unit, through a newly formed entity called CEVA Logistics UK Rose Ltd.



