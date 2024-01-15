Mojix Launches maiven™ at NRF 24: a Generative AI Solution for Real-Time, Item-Level Visibility

Mojix, a global leader in real-time item-level visibility solutions for supply chains and nearshore software development services, today announces the introduction of maiven™, an exciting new product designed to address inventory challenges that are crucial in modern retail businesses.

Mojix launched maiven at the NRF The Big Show 2024, and will provide exclusive previews at booth #3865 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on January 14-16 in New York City.

Developed to integrate into the company’s highly successful ytem™ retail platform, maiven’s latest Generative AI features and Data Chat applications – built upon Google Cloud’s AI tools such as Vertex AI – are designed to provide natural language chat interfaces to descriptive and predictive inventory insights. Key inventory anomaly indicators include Outages (Stock-out), Shortages (Understocking), and Excess Inventory (Overstocking). Maiven helps measure the economic KPI impacts of inventory level problems and prescribes actions for better inventory management. Maiven will empower both store-level merchandising managers as well as supply chain inventory managers to access real-time insights and make decisions quickly.

At the heart of maiven is the ability to provide AI insights and actions for optimized retail operations from three key perspectives:

Diagnose (Descriptive)

•Spot understock and stockout risks

•Flag items with overstock potential leading to excess inventory

•Optimize sell-through rate

•Uncover seasonal and event-driven inventory trends

Anticipate (Predictive)

•Forecast imminent stockouts

•Gauge potential understock and overstock scenarios

•Project precise inventory levels

Steer (Prescriptive)

•Trigger timely replenishment alerts to avert stockouts

•Recommend strategic delays in restocking to curb excess inventory (overstock)

•Harmonize inventory flow with demand

With the availability and quantity of real-time, item-level data growing exponentially in modern supply chains, the need to accurately detect anomalies, predict consequences and propose actions is more critical than ever.

Leveraging our live AI-enabled production feature stores, Mojix is pioneering the embedding of Generative AI & Data Chat features into the existing ytem retail platform and introducing a revolutionary and precise way for users to interact with inventory data. These virtual agents seamlessly integrate with existing ytem features, providing natural language conversations that guide users to the insights they need, making data analysis more intuitive and accessible than ever before.

“As we unveil maiven, a cutting-edge generative AI tool designed to revolutionize inventory management for retailers, we are ushering in a new era of efficiency and precision leveraging real-time item-level visibility. Maiven is more than technology; it's a game-changer for the retail industry, among other verticals. By harnessing the power of generative AI, we empower retailers to navigate the intricate landscape of inventory and asset management with unprecedented insight and foresight. It's not just about managing stock; it's about transforming the way businesses operate, enhancing decision-making, and ultimately, delivering an unparalleled client experience,” said Chris Cassidy, CEO of Mojix. “This marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to advancing technology that not only meets but anticipates the needs of our retail partners.”