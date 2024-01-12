Group of 29 U.S. Senators says Amazon abuses its package delivery drivers

E-commerce powerhouse Amazon is under federal fire for alleged mistreatment of its contract delivery drivers, who drive Amazon-branded trucks and wear vests with the company’s logo but are not classified as Amazon employees, according to a bipartisan letter from 29 U.S. Senators.

The letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy requests information about the company’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program and the company’s so-called efforts to avoid legal liability for the persistent mistreatment of DSP drivers. The Senators say they are also seeking information regarding Amazon’s justification for refusing to bargain with union representatives of DSP employees and requiring DPSs to sign non-poaching agreements.

The signatories to the letter are led by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Additional support for the letter came from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which expressed concerns that “Amazon’s DSP program is a scheme to avoid legal liability for high injury rates and the persistent mistreatment of DSP drivers.”

Amazon did not reply to a request for comment.

Specifically, the letter describes dangerous working conditions for DSP drivers, saying they are denied workplace relief such as air conditioning during extreme heat, snow tires in snowy weather, breaks during long work hours, and shifts with no access to restrooms.

In addition, the letter accused Amazon of taking steps to discourage the formation of unions. “Amazon is also facing numerous allegations of flagrant violations of the National Labor Relations Act, including refusal to recognize and bargain with workers who recently voted to unionize with the Teamsters, holding captive audience meetings to stifle worker organizing efforts, reducing DSP routes in response to union activity, and terminating DSP employees in retaliation for union organizing and other protected activities,” the senators said.

Additional signers of the letter include three Republican and 25 Democratic senators: Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Maizie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) Tina Smith (D-Minn.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien echoed the claims in the Senators’ letter. “Amazon controls every facet of the job for DSP drivers, including their routes, vehicles, and uniforms, and subjects them to constant surveillance and harassment. Yet Amazon claims these workers are not its employees. It’s a joke. Everyone knows these are Amazon drivers,” O’Brien said in a release. “Amazon has created a vast delivery network that drives down wages and erodes safety standards, undermining what should be good American jobs in the logistics industry. We must work together to hold Amazon accountable and take responsibility for its workers.”

In contrast to those accusations, Amazon recently said in its quarterly earnings report released October 26, 2023, that the company “strives to make every day better for its employees and delivery service partners.” To support that statement, Amazon said it had recently made an $840 million investment in its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in the U.S. The company says that funding will “support DSPs in providing higher wages and more benefits to drivers, including childcare-support services and tuition reimbursement for coursework at accredited universities as part of the Next Mile education program, which already offers access to more than 2,000 academic programs and up to $5,250 in annual tuition coverage.”



