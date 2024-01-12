FourKites and Zebra Technologies Integration Brings Resilience and Predictability to Supply Chains

FourKites, a leading supply chain visibility company and a Technology Alliance Partner in the Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Program, will be showcasing its real-time visibility integration with Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, to be held in New York on January 14-16, 2024 (booth #3203). The integration specifically aligns with Workcloud Task Management and Workcloud Scheduling applications to optimize workforce management and task execution, and to better engage frontline workers. This integration enables real-time mobile updates from FourKites’ market-leading multimodal Dynamic ETAs® and live tracking details, to quickly update labor schedules and assign related tasks based on shipment arrival times.

“In the on-demand world, every inefficiency along the retail supply chain is magnified,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer at Zebra Technologies. “With this joint solution, FourKites and Zebra are breaking down silos between planning and execution systems, delivering valuable insights for employees to take action based on real-time information.”



The FourKites/Workcloud integration, initially unveiled in 2023, comes at a critical juncture, with retail supply chains growing increasingly complex. Ongoing labor challenges, unpredictable demand fluctuations and new omnichannel business models have made it increasingly challenging for retailers to adapt to last-minute changes and ensure resilience all the way down to store labor. The combined power of Zebra Workcloud and FourKites brings agility and predictability to retail supply chains, with Dynamic ETAs up to six times more accurate than the industry standard.



Notably, the solution helps retailers lower labor costs by avoiding overtime pay and penalties for last-minute shift cancellations and creates an elevated customer experience. Moreover, retailers can maximize on-shelf availability of inventory by ensuring that labor is available to unload trucks and stock shelves as soon as an incoming shipment arrives.



“In light of persisting labor challenges and supply chain disruptions, it is crucial for retailers to maximize efficiency and agility in their workforce by leveraging their real-time supply chain data,” urged Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO at FourKites. “Time spent waiting for a shipment to arrive, for instance, means valuable time away from customers on the sales floor. We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with Zebra to empower retailers with the real-time transit insights they need.”



Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.