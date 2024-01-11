Chep names Garijo to newly created role of CEO of Americas

The pallet specialist and supply chain solution provider Chep has named Xavier Garijo to the newly created role of CEO of Americas effective January 1, following the announcement that CHEP North America’s president, Laura Nador, left her role on Dec. 31, 2023.

Garijo will now lead the entire Americas region, combining the previously separate CHEP North America and CHEP Latin America business units, reflecting increasing collaboration and interconnectivity between the two.

The company did not release further details about Nador’s departure. However, Graham Chipchase, the CEO of Chep's Australian parent company, Brambles, praised her record in a November 20, 2023, corporate posting. "During her 20 years with Brambles Laura has been a driven and successful leader. As President, CHEP North America, she has led the turnaround of this key market to deliver record performances in safety, employee engagement and financial results. On behalf of the entire Brambles team, I would like to thank Laura and wish her and her family well for the future," he said.

Garijo brings 25 years of experience managing global consumer good supply chains and operations, most recently as a Global Executive Board Member for Contract Logistics at DB Schenker, the German logistics provider. He was responsible for the global contract logistics business, which had a workforce of 40,000 people in 60 countries. Prior to that, Garijo worked in the U.S. and Europe, managing end-to-end supply chains and operations for Revlon as Chief Supply Chain Officer and in roles of increasing responsibility with Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever.

“Xavier is well positioned to build on Laura’s legacy and successes to serve the market needs of today and the future,” Chipchase said in this week's release. “As the Americas region moves into this new era, Xavier’s extensive experience in global supply chains and commercial management across the fast-moving consumer goods and logistics industries make him a fantastic choice to elevate the business and lead growth.”

Editor's note: This article was revised on January 12 to add context on Nador's departure.