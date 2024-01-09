Kion names Larsson as president of Dematic

Industrial automation and robotics veteran will will also have responsibility for the Kion Industrial Truck Segment for the Americas

January 9, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The German logistics equipment provider Kion Group AG has named Michael Larsson as the new president of Dematic, the Atlanta-based systems integration firm it acquired in 2016.

Larsson becomes president of Dematic Corp. and a member of the executive board of Kion, succeeding Hasan Dandashly, who has retired from the company. In his board assignment Larsson will also have responsibility for the Kion Industrial Truck Segment (ITS) for the Americas while retaining responsibility for the Dematic Americas region. 

"With his responsibility for the Dematic SCS business globally and ITS in the Americas, Michael Larsson will further drive our strong commitment to profitable growth. He will expand our integrated solutions strategy on lighthouse projects with top customers," Rob Smith, CEO of Kion, said in a release.

A 35-year veteran of the industrial automation and robotics sector, Larsson served most recently as executive vice president of Dematic’s Americas Region, responsible for accelerating growth and driving a market-leading presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and South America. Prior to joining Dematic, he worked for more than 30 years at ABB, serving most recently as their senior vice president and managing director of ABB’s Automotive Business Unit.

 

 

 

