American Logistics Aid Network names Martichenko as new board chair

The disaster relief nonprofit group American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has named Robert O. Martichenko chairman of the board, replacing current board chair and co-founder Mark E. Richards, ALAN said Monday.

“As ALAN enters a new year, I’m delighted to hand off the baton of leadership into Robert’s very capable hands,” Richards said in a release. “His combination of heart, compassion, creativity and logistics experience makes him the ideal choice to guide ALAN as it continues to forge innovative paths in disaster response.”

An ALAN board member since 2019, Martichenko co-founded TrailPaths Inc. in 2022, a people development and technology company, and previously spent 15 years as founder and CEO of LeanCor Supply Chain Group. He is the author of five business books, multiple articles, and one novel, Drift and Hum, and has been awarded the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)’s Distinguished Service Award.

ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton also cheered the appointment, saying: “Over the years, Mark has guided us so capably through everything from hurricanes and tornadoes to global pandemics, all with incredible calmness, intelligence and humanity. However we’re delighted to know that we have such a capable successor in Robert. We’re looking forward to the amazing talent and new energy and ideas he’ll bring to this role.”