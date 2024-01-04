Extreme weather tops list of possible logistics disruptions in 2024 forecast

Wild weather events will be the top logistics disruptor for supply chains in 2024, according to a forecast from supply chain risk analysis firm Everstream Analytics.

Weather is already a top logistics disruptor, and that impact will only increase as the “Era of Extremes” persists into 2024, the firm said. Today, a billion-dollar event occurs every three weeks, and those same hurricanes, winter storms, wildfires, and floods are likely to cause havoc in supply chains in 2024.

The prediction comes from California-based Everstream’s “2024 Supply Chain Risk Report,” which is based on its database of known and predicted events, and informed by human intelligence and AI technology.

Following the challenge of extreme weather, the report also named five other looming threats: