Kenco acquires fellow 3PL The Shippers Group

Move includes 3.8 million square feet of warehouse space across eight sites in Florida, Georgia, and Texas

January 4, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Third-party logistics company (3PL) Kenco today said it has acquired The Shippers Group, a Dallas-based third-party warehousing company with 3.8 million square feet of space across eight sites in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Kenco said the move adds to its capabilities by providing increased capacity, broader geographic reach, and an expanded suite of services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the companies said that since its founding in 1901, The Shippers Group has evolved into a provider of warehousing, co-packaging, fulfillment, and transportation management services. The company is led by majority owner and CEO Graham Swank.

“Kenco and The Shippers Group have highly complementary capabilities and share a culture of excellence,” Kenco CEO Denis Reilly said in a release. “Together, we bolster the combined suite of capabilities with increased scale and reach in key growth markets, enabling us to capitalize on market momentum, while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

 

 

