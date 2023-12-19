Railinc’s TransmetriQ Brand Recognized for Driving Supply Chain Improvement

CARY, N.C.—December 19, 2023 (James Street Media Services)— Railinc’s TransmetriQ brand was honored at the NC TECH Awards annual gala for advancing technology in the supply chain. Held annually by the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), the awards are given to companies and individuals who represent the best and brightest in technology and business in North Carolina.

TransmetriQ was named winner of the Manufacturing + Supply Chain category. The award recognizes companies that have developed an innovative product or solution to drive automation, improve the supply chain, and accelerate product delivery.

“North Carolina has been our home for 25 years, and we’re proud members of NC TECH. We’re thrilled to be recognized as a technology and supply chain innovator in the state,” Allen West, Railinc President and CEO, said. “Our Rail Management System is a result of deep rail and technical expertise. The supply chain industry is under constant pressure to improve margins and efficiency. Our Rail Management System’s enhanced visibility and AI-generated predictive analytics make these goals achievable.”

The nomination cited the release of TransmetriQ’s Rail Management System (RMS) and the team’s support of shippers in increasing fleet visibility and leveraging their data.

Winners were recognized at NC TECH’s annual awards gala on November 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center. The complete list of awards is available here.











Further information about TransmetriQ’s Rail Management System is available online.



About Railinc

Railinc is the railroad industry’s innovative and reliable resource for rail data, IT, and information services. The company deploys data that helps railroads, rail equipment owners, and other industry participants manage their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Railinc is the largest single source of real-time, accurate interline rail data for the North American railroad system. Located in Cary, N.C., Railinc is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads. For more information, please visit www.railinc.com.

About TransmetriQ

TransmetriQ is a group of Railinc transportation experts, product managers, UX designers, software developers, data scientists, and critical thinkers developing insights and solutions that help customers build businesses that compete and win. Our teams work to improve our current products and develop the next generation of business-oriented transportation solutions. Visit us at www.transmetriq.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Hinkson

VP of Communications and Marketing

Railinc Corp.

p: 919-651-5193

e: steve.hinkson@railinc.com