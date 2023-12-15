JD Logistics expands international express delivery service to Western hemisphere

JD Logistics today said it is expanding its international express delivery service to North America and Europe, marking a “significant milestone” for the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com.

The express delivery service will initially cover 23 countries across North America and Europe, facilitating one-way deliveries from China. Integrated supply chain and logistics solution provider JD Logistics ultimately plans to extend the reach of this service throughout China, expanding from its current range in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

According to JD Logistics, its customers in China can now book doorstep pick-ups through the JD Express mini program on WeChat and expect one-hour pick-up by JD’s in-house couriers.

The company is now “actively expanding” its international supply chain and logistics capabilities. In a strategic collaboration with Geopost earlier this year, JD Logistics developed comprehensive shipping solutions for consumers and businesses between China and Europe.

Additionally, the company is adapting its “highly efficient” warehousing model from its wheelhouse in China to meet industry demands in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia. JD Logistics says its overseas warehousing operations already offer same-day fulfillment services in key European markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., Spain, and Poland, while ensuring rapid two-to-three-day delivery across 90% of regions in the United States.

