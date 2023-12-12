Averitt Unveils Massive Environmentally-Friendly Facility in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – December 7, 2023 – Averitt has recently opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the South Alabama Logistics Park in Mobile, Alabama.

The new facility features a 120,000-sq.-ft warehouse and a 35,000-sq.-ft cross-dock.

Averitt’s expansion is expected to create 32 new jobs and allow the company to retain the 47 existing jobs in Mobile.

This development marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the needs of shippers in the Mobile Metropolitan Area and businesses around the globe that use the Port of Mobile as a point of international cargo distribution.

State and local leadership, including the Governor of Alabama and the Mayor of Mobile, acknowledged the project's importance at a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2022.

Strategically situated close to the Port of Mobile, Averitt’s distribution and fulfillment center represents a significant development in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its regional and international logistics capabilities.

“Addressing the needs of regional shippers is a key focus, as well as incorporating eco-friendly choices and strategic planning,” stated Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Our commitment lies in fine-tuning logistics to suit the unique requirements of our valuable partners and customers in the region.”

In alignment with its sustainability initiatives, Averitt has integrated several eco-conscious features into the new facility. These include energy-efficient LED lighting with motion sensors, all electric forklifts, and other environmentally responsible technologies.

“These initiatives reduce our environmental impact and contribute to a more environmentally responsible supply chain,” Blakely emphasized. “Being in Mobile enables us to deliver efficient and comprehensive logistics solutions to our customers.”

The facility boasts a multitude of features, including:

A 60-door LTL dock with a ramp for ground-level access and dock levelers

A fully ventilated and heated adjoining warehouse with 20 doors and dock levelers

Over 400 truck and trailer parking spaces

A Driver Support Center, complete with amenities such as a driver lounge, satellite television, restrooms with showers, and a laundry room

Enhanced security measures, including electric fencing, gated entry, and round-the-clock video surveillance

This facility, with its proximity to the Port of Mobile, serves as a gateway for shippers, offering access to Averitt's asset-based fleet and extensive distribution network that covers North America.

Averitt has had operations in Mobile since 1988.

For more details about this new facility, please visit Averitt.com/Mobile.

# # #

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 9,000+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

Media Resources:

For media inquiries and resources, visit Averitt.com/media or email media@averitt.com.