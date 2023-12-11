Warehouse drone firm Gather AI names former Amazon Robotics founder as CTO

Andrew Hoffman most recently worked at venture capital firm that backs Gather AI

December 11, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Gather AI, a robotics firm which provides flying warehouse drones to conduct inventory counts inside the DC, today said it had hired a founding engineer from Amazon Robotics as its new chief technology officer (CTO). 

Pittsburgh-based Gather AI has hired Andrew Hoffman, who was a founding engineer at two supply chain robotics companies which were later acquired by Amazon—Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics) and CANVAS Technology—and holds over 20 patents in robots, robot coordination, and collision avoidance. 

Hoffman most recently served as an entrepreneur in residence at tech-focused venture capital firm, Xplorer Capital, a Gather AI investor. He joins the company today as CTO to help supercharge its growth, the firms said.

“The Gather AI team has already proven their ability to deliver an industry-leading solution, and Andrew’s experience and technical depth in autonomous robotics is ideal to help them achieve the next level of success,” Xplorer Capital Managing Partner and Gather AI Board Member, Jonathan McQueen, said in a release.

The Gather AI leadership team also includes the founders and deep AI specialists, Sankalp Arora, Daniel Maturana, and Geetesh Dubey, and its president and COO Charlie Reverte, who joined last year.

 

 

