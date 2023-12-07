Focus on Logistics Professional Development

Dec. 6, 2023 (Des Plaines, Ill.) – The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) recently added two staff members to its education department, bolstering the organization's commitment to deliver exceptional development opportunities for warehouse professionals across North America.

IWLA is the ONLY trade association focused on the needs of third-party warehouses (3PLs), their leaders, and their employees. The association offers in-person, warehouse-specific educational events, distance-learning opportunities, and a large network of warehouse logistics professionals.

“One IWLA strategic focus is delivering the BEST in warehouse education – for all levels and positions in third-party warehouses,” says Jay D. Strother, IWLA president & CEO. “Wil and Bennett bring a fresh approach and practical experience to ensure IWLA fulfills that promise. We are excited about the possibilities now that they are on board.”

The new staff members started earlier this fall:

William Carton, Director of Professional Development & Convention

With an extensive industry background, Wil Carton hails more recently from True Value Company where he served as senior training specialist. His work there focused on warehouse safety, onboarding, and building effective operations in True Value’s distribution centers. Prior to that, he served as the senior training manager for Marcus Corporation. This is all built on his time as chairman of Animation/FX & Design for Tribeca Flashpoint College (now part of Columbia College) and time helming a Chicago-based media company as creative director and co-managing partner.



“I have a passion for fostering professional and personal growth,” Carton says. “I hope to use my educational programming expertise to create engaging development experiences for warehouse professionals across all levels.”



Carton oversees all IWLA education and meetings personnel, manages aspects of the IWLA Convention & Expo, and updates the core warehouse-management-focused curriculum.

Bennett Judson, Meetings & Registration Coordinator

Bennett Judson brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at the National Roofing Contractors Association. There she led the meeting services department, coordinating annual convention events, committees, and board meetings. She will play a pivotal role in planning and executing in-person and webinar education programming, including sourcing event locations. She will collaborate with staff, member volunteers, and committees to enhance IWLA's educational initiatives.

“Please join me in welcoming these new additions to the IWLA team,” Strother says. “Their collective expertise will contribute to the continued success and growth of IWLA's educational initiatives.”

About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves nearly 600 corporate members representing 3,000 warehousing locations.