Focus on Logistics Professional Development

Dec. 6, 2023 (Des Plaines, Ill.) – The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) recently added two staff members to its education department, bolstering the organization's commitment to deliver exceptional development opportunities for warehouse professionals across North America.
IWLA is the ONLY trade association focused on the needs of third-party warehouses (3PLs), their leaders, and their employees. The association offers in-person, warehouse-specific educational events, distance-learning opportunities, and a large network of warehouse logistics professionals.
“One IWLA strategic focus is delivering the BEST in warehouse education – for all levels and positions in third-party warehouses,” says Jay D. Strother, IWLA president & CEO. “Wil and Bennett bring a fresh approach and practical experience to ensure IWLA fulfills that promise. We are excited about the possibilities now that they are on board.”
The new staff members started earlier this fall:
“Please join me in welcoming these new additions to the IWLA team,” Strother says. “Their collective expertise will contribute to the continued success and growth of IWLA's educational initiatives.”
About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves nearly 600 corporate members representing 3,000 warehousing locations.
