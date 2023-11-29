Walmart picks Swisslog AS/RS for milk processing facility

Retail colossus Walmart will install a Swisslog automation solution in its Valdosta, Georgia, milk processing facility in a bid to enable seamless material flow and increase uptime, Swisslog said Tuesday.

The automated storage and retrieval solution (AS/RS) will bolster the retailer’s capacity to meet consumer demand for milk, while building a more resilient and transparent supply chain, Virginia-based Swisslog Americas said.

The deal marks the second time that Walmart has chosen Swisslog for such a project, following a previous milk processing facility that opened in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2018. Walmart is planning to break ground on the new milk processing facility later this year and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The new AS/RS brings together five Vectura pallet stacker cranes with KUKA palletizing and de-palletizing robots, a ProMove pallet conveyor system, and a conveyor system for small loads. The automation solution operates on synchronized intelligence from Swisslog’s SynQ software, which provides warehouse management, material flow and automation control system functionality in a single, modular platform.

