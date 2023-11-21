KPI Solutions Announces Partnership with Movu Robotics

BELTON, MO (November 16, 2023) – KPI Solutions (KPI), a leading supply chain consulting,
software, systems integration, and automation supplier today announced a strategic partnership
with Movu Robotics™ (formerly stow Robotics), a global leader in warehouse automation
solutions that brings easier logistics automation technologies to the world’s warehouses. This
partnership combines high-performing AS/RS and goods-to-person systems with innovative
operational designs to create a customized warehousing solution that transforms the storage,
retrieval, and fulfillment chain.
The demand for efficient, flexible, and scalable storage and fulfillment systems continues to
increase as companies face labor challenges, rising costs, and ever-evolving customer
requirements. Robotic systems such as Movu enable companies to increase throughput, boost
productivity, and optimize storage capacity with accessible and easier automation, all while
reducing reliance on labor. Powered by Opto™ KPI Solutions WES, Movu’s product movement
and order fulfillment tasks are orchestrated in real-time, optimizing assets and coordinated with
labor, thus increasing throughput and reducing cost per pick.
“We welcome Movu Robotics as a strategic partner and look forward to complementing KPI
Solutions’ innovative designs and engineering expertise with their transformative and
empowering technologies,” said Ron Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at KPI Solutions. “Our
partnership is not only a commitment to reinvent our clients’ operations for increased speed and
flexibility, but also a dedication to accelerate their growth and enable long-term successful
operations.”
“We are very excited to announce our partnership with KPI Solutions. Our decision was based
on both companies’ dedication not only to the short term but the long-term advancement of our
industry,” said Nate Richter, President Movu US. “Together we can deliver advanced and
innovative solutions for our customers with Movu’s comprehensive suite of automated
technologies and systems. We view this relationship with KPI as a true collaboration, dedicated
to excellence, innovation, and future with limitless possibilities.”
https://kpisolutions.com/resources/kpi-solutions-announces-partnership-with-movu-robotics/
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing