KPI Solutions Announces Partnership with Movu Robotics

BELTON, MO (November 16, 2023) – KPI Solutions (KPI), a leading supply chain consulting,

software, systems integration, and automation supplier today announced a strategic partnership

with Movu Robotics™ (formerly stow Robotics), a global leader in warehouse automation

solutions that brings easier logistics automation technologies to the world’s warehouses. This

partnership combines high-performing AS/RS and goods-to-person systems with innovative

operational designs to create a customized warehousing solution that transforms the storage,

retrieval, and fulfillment chain.

The demand for efficient, flexible, and scalable storage and fulfillment systems continues to

increase as companies face labor challenges, rising costs, and ever-evolving customer

requirements. Robotic systems such as Movu enable companies to increase throughput, boost

productivity, and optimize storage capacity with accessible and easier automation, all while

reducing reliance on labor. Powered by Opto™ KPI Solutions WES, Movu’s product movement

and order fulfillment tasks are orchestrated in real-time, optimizing assets and coordinated with

labor, thus increasing throughput and reducing cost per pick.

“We welcome Movu Robotics as a strategic partner and look forward to complementing KPI

Solutions’ innovative designs and engineering expertise with their transformative and

empowering technologies,” said Ron Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at KPI Solutions. “Our

partnership is not only a commitment to reinvent our clients’ operations for increased speed and

flexibility, but also a dedication to accelerate their growth and enable long-term successful

operations.”



“We are very excited to announce our partnership with KPI Solutions. Our decision was based

on both companies’ dedication not only to the short term but the long-term advancement of our

industry,” said Nate Richter, President Movu US. “Together we can deliver advanced and

innovative solutions for our customers with Movu’s comprehensive suite of automated

technologies and systems. We view this relationship with KPI as a true collaboration, dedicated

to excellence, innovation, and future with limitless possibilities.”

