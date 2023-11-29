Who do you know?

Labor is tight for jobs of every description nowadays, forcing companies to get creative with their recruitment and hiring efforts. The latest example comes from the New Jersey-based logistics technology firm LogiNext, which came up with a novel way to enlist employees in its recruitment efforts.

In October, LogiNext, which operates a cloud-based delivery automation platform for brands across the food and beverage, express and parcel, e-commerce, and retail sectors, held a contest among its employees to solicit résumés for open positions.

For the “Next Day Hiring” event, participants were divided into groups of five, which included workers from the associate to the VP level. The teams were given lists of open positions at the company along with job descriptions and requirements, and then were challenged to find suitable candidates to fill roles in everything from marketing to sales, operations, and account management.

By day’s end, those teams had collected over 2,000 résumés of suitable candidates. At press time, the company’s HR team was busy reviewing the résumés and conducting interviews.

LogiNext says it will hand out referral bonuses for each new employee onboarded. On top of that, members of the three finalist teams—meaning the ones with the highest number of referrals who move on to round two—will be eligible to win iPhone 15 smartphones.