Resource Label Group expands label and packaging services with 30th acquisition

Tennessee company buys California-based Coast Label Company

Resource_Label_Group_Inventory_Management_Service-1.png
November 16, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Resource Label Group LLC (RLG) today said it has expanded its label and packaging solutions portfolio by completing its 30th acquisition, buying California-based Coast Label Company.

With a history dating back to 1913, Coast Label is a supplier of UL Labels, medical device labels, engineered applications, and industrial and security solutions. Its president and CEO, Craig Moreland, said the two companies share customer-focused ideals and technical expertise, making the move a good fit.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Coast Label to the RLG family. Through his wealth of experience and commitment to the label industry, Craig has built a truly impressive company,” Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group, said in a release. “As a past chairman of [label industry trade association] TLMI, we are also grateful for his dedication to the success of our ever-changing industry. The Coast Label team’s commitment to exceeding customers’ expectations and delivering creative solutions with a consultative and personal approach ensures a great fit with the Resource Label organization.”

Other recent acquisitions made by Tennessee-based RLG include TQL Packaging Solutions, Pharmaceutic Litho and Label Company, and Majestic Labels, all in 2023. Four more acquisitions completed in 2022 were Scentisphere, MedLit Solutions, Deco Packaging USA, and QSX Labels.


 

 

 

Labels, Printers, & Labeling Solutions
KEYWORDS Resource Label Group

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Washing away the late-delivery fees

    Decarbonizing heavy industry is key to reaching climate goals, Accenture says

    Roambee teams with Japanese firm to bring digital transformation to APAC region

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing