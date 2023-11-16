Resource Label Group expands label and packaging services with 30th acquisition

Resource Label Group LLC (RLG) today said it has expanded its label and packaging solutions portfolio by completing its 30th acquisition, buying California-based Coast Label Company.

With a history dating back to 1913, Coast Label is a supplier of UL Labels, medical device labels, engineered applications, and industrial and security solutions. Its president and CEO, Craig Moreland, said the two companies share customer-focused ideals and technical expertise, making the move a good fit.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Coast Label to the RLG family. Through his wealth of experience and commitment to the label industry, Craig has built a truly impressive company,” Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group, said in a release. “As a past chairman of [label industry trade association] TLMI, we are also grateful for his dedication to the success of our ever-changing industry. The Coast Label team’s commitment to exceeding customers’ expectations and delivering creative solutions with a consultative and personal approach ensures a great fit with the Resource Label organization.”

Other recent acquisitions made by Tennessee-based RLG include TQL Packaging Solutions, Pharmaceutic Litho and Label Company, and Majestic Labels, all in 2023. Four more acquisitions completed in 2022 were Scentisphere, MedLit Solutions, Deco Packaging USA, and QSX Labels.



