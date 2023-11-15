Generix Group merges with DDS to combine supply chain software tools

The logistics software vendor Generix Group has merged with DDS, a provider of transportation management system (TMS) software, creating a pool of solutions and expertise in transport flow management and, more generally, management of the supply chain, the two French companies said.

By joining forces, the firms said they will become a global player in supply chain digitization, covering all flows of goods and data, from procurement to invoicing and payment. They plan to shape those offerings specifically for shippers and service providers, who will now be able to manage all their activities using DDS and Generix Group solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Combined, we become an international leader in all supply chain segments, linking them together to create maximum value for our customers, benefiting their organization, their execution capabilities, their data analysis and, ultimately, their corporate responsibility," Aïda Collette-Sène, president and CEO of Generix Group, said in a release. "Fully focused on our customers' business expectations, massive technological evolutions are underway for each offer to become a key reference and, above all, a preference for our customers. They are fully involved in our research to ensure optimum efficiency and perfect use of our solutions, notably via an international community of customers.”

According to Generix and DDS, customers of both companies will benefit from a 360-degree, omnichannel and collaborative offer, to manage their entire supply chains "from cargo to fridge." That vision will cover trade flows between players (TMS, WMS, OMS, VMI, Sourcing), information flows, and financial data flows (EDI, e-Invoicing, e-Reporting, P2P and O2C, and Incoterms management).

Together, the two companies say they have equipped nearly 2,000 warehouses with their software, handling 600 million pallets, 1 million transport operations, 2 billion EDI messages, and half a billion electronic invoices every year.