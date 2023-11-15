CSCMP to share research and content with Rome Business School

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) today said it will share content and expertise with Italy’s Rome Business School (RBS) through a multi-year agreement supporting the school’s Master in Supply Chain program.

Lombard, Illinois-based CSCMP said it would support faculty and students in the degree program by providing access to its research, programming, content, and use of CSCMP's SCPro Certification. According to Mark Baxa, CSCMP’s president & CEO, the goal of that collaboration is to support additional growth in executive programming and tailored programs that broaden the supply chain talent pool and enable those in the profession to do more than they can today.

In a statement, Antonio Ragusa, Dean of Rome Business School, also commented on the agreement, saying it will fuse CSCMP's profound industry insights with the academic rigor of his school’s program.

“As we intertwine CSCMP's research and SCPro Certification with our curriculum, we are not merely enhancing the academic experience, but significantly advancing the practical and global perspective of our students,” Ragusa said. “The synergy of this collaboration not only elevates our educational prowess but also significantly contributes to the broader supply chain community by cultivating adept leaders poised to drive innovation and navigate the evolving business terrains. As we step into this collaborative venture, we are indeed sowing the seeds for a robust ecosystem of knowledge, expertise, and leadership in the supply chain arena, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to nurturing professionals who are not only versed in current best practices but are also capable of shaping the future of supply chain management."

