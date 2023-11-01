SAE International® Granted U.S. Patent for Digital Standards Using Machine-Learning Model

WARRENDALE, Pa. SAE International®, a standards development organization dedicated to the advancement of mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted SAE a key patent that advances the development of digital standards, revolutionizing the way they’re created, shared and consumed across industries.

Granted to SAE International in partnership with Cognistx, an applied AI company, Generation of Digital Standards Using Machine-Learning Model (Patent No. 11,645,550) is the core technology powering SAE's groundbreaking OnQue Digital Standards Solution, which provides accessible and interoperable digital standards to achieve seamless integration, speed and accuracy throughout the product-development lifecycle.

“SAE is committed to working with industry, other standards development organizations, and product lifecycle and enterprise solutions providers to develop, distribute and deploy digital standards to the right people at the time of need. This patent is a big step in the journey to establish a standard for digital standards,” says David Schutt, CEO of SAE International.

As industries work to transform their operations digitally, industry standards can be a challenge as they are typically only provided via PDF. Digitization of industry standards can be time-consuming and error prone. Existing documents do not always translate into a digital database. Problems can arise with sentence structure, table layouts and variable naming.

The SAE newly patented model allows companies to:

• Convert standards to an interoperable digital form.

• Integrate digital standards into the tools engineers use today through an Application Programming Interface (API).

• More easily search for standards based on the data and content within standards. For example:

o Search for standard parts based on needed dimensions.

o Search for standard materials based on composition or material properties.

“Our AI models enabled SAE to make its library of standards easily searched and used by the organization’s global community of engineers,” said Cognistx Senior Data Scientist, Uxue Zurutuza, one of five co-inventors listed on the patent. “One of the most important advancements to come out of our partnership was the creation of a reliable and proven method for creating digital standards.”

A demonstration of how the patent powers SAE's OnQue Digital Standards Solution can be requested here: https://www.sae.org/onque-digital-standards.

Generation of Digital Standards Using Machine-Learning Model is the second patent granted to SAE International; the first was for User Interface Functionality for Digital Standards, which pertains to the display and user interaction of standards.

