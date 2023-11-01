ATA asks governors to prioritize truck parking in their infrastructure budgets

Truck fleet trade group the American Trucking Associations (ATA) today called on the governors of every state to prioritize the expansion of truck parking facilities with their infrastructure spending budget priorities.

In a letter sent to every governor, ATA and the state trucking associations who are its members spelled out the available resources provided by the federal government, including new funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to improve and expand truck parking facilities. “Construction of new truck parking capacity at rest areas or adjacent to private facilities is eligible for funding, as are improvements that allow for increased parking capacity at nontraditional locations, such as weigh stations and commuter lots, when appropriate. Some states have already utilized these resources to increase parking capacity or improve the operational efficiency of existing facilities,” the letter said.

The request renews the trucking industry’s longstanding efforts to address a nationwide shortage of parking spots for tractor-trailers. In September, federal transportation officials at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced more than $80 million in grant awards for that effort, but industry voices say more support is needed.

Several other bills now in Congress would add to that effort, although legislation has been moving slowly in recent months due to turmoil caused by the sudden change of speakers in the House and by debate over extending the nation’s debt limit.







