Quarterly Freight Data Report: Q3 2023

Understanding the cyclical nature of the market, and where we currently are within that market, helps Shippers to make better predictions for the current quarter and into the new year.

Loadsmart: Quarterly Freight Data Report Q3 2023
October 31, 2023
No Comments

The Quarterly Freight Data Report: A Q3 Review of the Trucking Economy & How It Will Shape Q4 '23 is a publication using Loadsmart data sets for shippers. Understanding the cyclical nature of the market, and where we currently are within that market, helps Shippers to make better predictions for the current quarter and into the new year.

Read about:

  • A rise in the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index
  • Transportation & Warehousing was the worst performing sector among service sectors
  • Hiring announcements have been mostly muted this year compared to previous years
  • Plus, a deeper look into the Food & Beverage, Retail, and Home Improvements sectors

Download the report for the fastest and easiest way to learn from Q3 and prepare for the months ahead.

Download this white paper

Transportation Truckload
KEYWORDS Loadsmart
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing