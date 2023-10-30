SEFL Promotes Henry Ruelas to Service Center Manager in South Houston, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 30, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Henry Ruelas has been promoted to service center manager in South Houston, Texas.



Ruelas started his career at the Houston service center in Texas as an inbound and outbound freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including pickup and delivery driver, pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, service center manager in Orange, Texas.



“Henry is an exemplary leader with a proven track record of advancing our culture and serving our customers at a high level,” said Austin Winters, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “Over the course of his 23-year career with Southeastern, Henry has demonstrated an ability to not only serve customers but support the personal and professional development of the associates he leads. We look forward to the outstanding leadership he will provide our great team in South Houston.”

Ruelas is excited to relocate to Houston, Texas and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

