Looking for a safer truck stop? There’s an app for that

The number of women driving commercial trucks has grown quickly in recent years, as the industry transitions to a younger, more diverse workforce. But it takes more to welcome women to a traditionally male-dominated field than just handing them a key and a paycheck.

Now two industry players have teamed up to address one of the persistent concerns of women on the road: safety. The American Trucking Associations’ Women in Motion council and Trucker Path, a developer of mobile apps and services for the trucking industry, are partnering on an initiative designed to help women drivers identify safe truck parking facilities with amenities that cater to their needs.

Through the new partnership, Trucker Path will be adding a number of features to its existing mobile app that will help women identify and locate facilities that have seven specific features: onsite security, round-the-clock maintenance, lighted parking, lighted bathroom access, lighted lounge areas, lighted showers with 24/7 access, and lighted laundry facilities with 24/7 access. Facilities with all seven will be marked with the Women in Motion logo, and drivers will be able to provide updates on the condition of those amenities through the Trucker Path mobile app.