White Paper

Achieve Higher Performance with a Voice Directed Automated Warehouse

Numina Group's RDS Voice Suite Combines with the Latest Zebra Technology to Supercharge Warehouse Operations

October 27, 2023
Download a short how-to guide that details how Numina Group's RDS Voice Software Suite automates a higher performance warehouse.

More than Voice - RDS Voice Directs Work Tasks across Pick, Pack, Ship

  1. Orchestrates order release and cartonizaton
  2. Batch order picking
  3. Batchbot autonomous mobile robots + voice
  4. Fork truck, man up vehicles for split case, mixed case, oversized product, and full pallet
  5. Pick module pick to conveyor with order zone routing
  6. Voice directed pick to light and put to light order consolidation
  7. Voice directed pallet build

RESULTS

  • Lower picking and order fulfillment costs
  • Orders fulfilled faster & error free
  • Reduced labor needs

These results are achieved while providing a compelling ROI. Numina Group has decades of experience designing and implementing data-driven process improvements.

Download a short how-to guide to learn how RDS™ Voice directs work tasks across Pick, Pack & Ship to lowers costs per order shipped!

