The Logistics Matters podcast: Chris Grossman of Spectaire on California emissions programs | Season 4 Episode 41

About this week's guest

Chris Grossman serves as the chief commercial officer of Spectaire. Grossman has served as chief technology officer of Spectaire since its formation in September 2022.

Prior to joining Spectaire, Grossman served as President of Quantum Fleet Technology America’s Ltd. from November 2018 through August 2022. From 2013 through October 2018, Grossman was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zovy LLC. Prior to Zovy, Grossman served in multiple roles, including Vice President of Engineering, at Rand Worldwide, Inc.

Grossman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His professional focus is in the areas of digital information analysis and more specifically, causation and correlation in statistical analytics.