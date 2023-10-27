Podcasts

The Logistics Matters podcast: Chris Grossman of Spectaire on California emissions programs | Season 4 Episode 41

A recent agreement between California and original equipment manufacturers on emissions programs may affect transportation nationwide, but calculating emissions is tricky. We explain what can be done to comply with the regulations. Also: New growth projections for 3PL markets; manufacturers adopt new technologies.

October 27, 2023
About this week's guest
Chris Grossman

Chris Grossman serves as the chief commercial officer of Spectaire. Grossman has served as chief technology officer of Spectaire since its formation in September 2022.

Prior to joining Spectaire, Grossman served as President of Quantum Fleet Technology America’s Ltd. from November 2018 through August 2022. From 2013 through October 2018, Grossman was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zovy LLC. Prior to Zovy, Grossman served in multiple roles, including Vice President of Engineering, at Rand Worldwide, Inc.

Grossman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His professional focus is in the areas of digital information analysis and more specifically, causation and correlation in statistical analytics.




Articles and resources mentioned in this episode:


Transportation Technology Trucking Regulation/Government Transportation 3PL Warehousing 3PL Non Asset 3PL
KEYWORDS Fact.MR Forrester Research Spectaire
