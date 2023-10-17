LogiNext Records 100% Growth in Tracking Link Usage

LogiNext, an AI-based global logistics automation platform, today announced a 100% increase in the number of customers using tracking links for daily operations. This growth reflects the growing importance of end-to-end visibility in the logistics industry, as both customers and businesses demand real-time insights into the location and status of their shipments.

Having a global customer base, LogiNext understood the need for their clients need to have complete visibility of their operations. Irrespective of the size and location of the order- from a burger in Guatemala or a sofa in Australia, visibility is of utmost importance. In order to achieve this, LogiNext offered companies solutions that can be easily integrated into a brand’s existing system. Through the use of SaaS-based solutions it helps with asset tracking and monitoring. At the same time, it also helps to identify gaps in supply chain operations, and provide opportunities to accelerate innovation and tackle disruptions promptly.

Commenting on the achievement, Dhaval Thanki, Executive Vice President at LogiNext, said, “With intensifying competition and rising customer expectations globally, the logistics industries will try to improve their performance indicators. The adoption of tracking links for tracking and tracing orders has helped significantly improve customer satisfaction.”

LogiNext’s AI-enabled logistics automation platform provides dispatchers with a variety of tools to enhance the customer experience, including the ability to send personalized tracking links to each customer. These links allow customers to track their orders in real time, from pickup to delivery.

“Digitization holds the key to meeting challenges related to operational efficiency and costs,” said Thanki. “Visibility is the key to ensure seamless supply chain operations and SaaS-based solution and LogiNext can help reduce implementation time, easy integration with the current system and offer customer support to maximize solution’s usage.”

About LogiNext:

LogiNext is a global technology firm that offers a SaaS-based Delivery Automation Platform. The software helps brands across Food & Beverage, Courier, Express and Parcel, eCommerce & Retail, and Transportation (3PLs, 4PLs, etc.) to digitize, optimize, and automate deliveries across the supply chain. Growing at an average rate of 120% YoY, LogiNext has 200+ enterprise clients in 50+ countries. LogiNext has headquarters in New York and regional offices in Mumbai, Jakarta, Delhi, and Dubai.