Volvo Trucks launches fleet management portal

Volvo Trucks North America today launched a fleet management portal that it says will help companies ensure their fleets are maximizing efficiency and profitability, with all trucks operating at peak performance.

The “Volvo Connect” portal will provide fleets with near real-time data on the health and performance of trucks in operation, including analytics and reports on variables like fuel consumption, idle time, vehicle speed, seat belt information, and location information.

By linking to each vehicle’s factory-installed 4G Telematics Gateway, the portal lets fleets ensure that that parameters such as maximum allowed road speed and idle shutdown are optimized for a truck’s specific transport assignment. It also provides remote diagnostics and remote programming visibility, and supports over-the-air software updates.

According to Volvo, the new portal is compatible with any Volvo Truck model year 2018 and newer, but not with older models or vehicles from other manufacturers. To support users who need to monitor a variety of trucks, the portal can integrate with GeoTab and Verizon Connect, using its telematics gateway to provide truck data into those platforms without the need for additional hardware installations.

“The Volvo Connect portal provides fleets with a deeper analysis of their truck data and not just a high-level scan,” Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services, Volvo Trucks North America, said in a release. “We will continuously add more features, reports, and truck insights to provide fleet managers with the information needed to make effective, data-based decisions about their fleet.”