RYDER NAMED DAYTON FREIGHT THE 2022 REGIONAL LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was awarded the Ryder 2022 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year. This award is presented to Ryder carriers who are reliable, efficient and safe at moving their customer’s freight. They select their top performing carriers who meet and exceed criteria in service quality and operational excellence.

Ryder is a Fortune 500 commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation and supply chain solutions company.

“We are grateful to be honored by Ryder for the eighth time,” said Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales. “Thank you to Ryder for recognizing our employees’ dedication to providing our customers with top-of-the-line service.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

