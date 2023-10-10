Wiferion will sell its wireless charging business to PULS

The German electric vehicle battery products company Wiferion is selling its wireless charging business to PULS, a provider of power supplies for industrial applications.

The deal will affect the logistics sector since Wiferion is an energy solution supplier powering mobile robots and autonomous industrial vehicles. Following the closing of the acquisition, Wiferion will become a new business unit, PULS Wireless, and the current operational team will remain in Freiburg, Germany.

PULS, which is based in Munich and Chicago, said the addition of Wiferion’s technology to its portfolio will provide customers in the manufacturing and intralogistics industries with improved fleet efficiency and help them to increase productivity while reducing their day-to-day costs.

According to PULS, inductive wireless charging is moving toward a standard power platform, and Wiferion has established itself in the U.S. market as a leading supplier of solutions for the mobile wireless power supply for industrial trucks, autonomous guided vehicles, and autonomous mobile robots. Wiferion gained nearly 30 new U.S. customers this year.

"As a pioneer, Wiferion has successfully developed inductive charging to maximize the performance of industrial electric vehicles such as autonomous guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, and forklifts, and thereby gained the leading market position. With the additional capabilities of PULS, we want to make this system the global market standard and will invest significantly," Bernhard Erdl, managing director and owner of PULS GmbH, said in a release.