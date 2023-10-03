Pepsi exec highlights four key structural changes in the supply chain

If John Phillips had to choose one acronym to sum up the past three years, it would be VUCA. As senior vice president of Customer Supply Chain and Go-to-Market for PepsiCo Inc., Phillips has been seeing the combination of “volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity” every day in his operations.

“We’ve used the term VUCA for decades, but I can honestly say, that this has been the first time I really understood what it meant,” said Phillips during his keynote address at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ 2023 EDGE Conference.

Phillips highlighted four structural changes that are having a major transformative effect on Pepsi’s supply chain operations: