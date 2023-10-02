Target invests in “stores as hubs” strategy to navigate e-commerce surge

As retailers worldwide face a swift shift from brick and mortar shopping to online commerce, many of them are shrinking the footprint of their physical stores. But Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is running in the other direction, investing billions in a “stores as hubs” strategy that encourages shoppers—known as “guests” at the company—to visits its stores and engage personally with its brands and its employees, according to a keynote speaker at the CSCMP Edge conference in Orlando.

One example of that strategy is the store’s drive-up offering, which has evolved in stages since launching in 2013 as a basic “order pick-up in store” service, Gretchen McCarthy, Target’s chief supply chain and logistics officer, said in a session called “Building a Guest-Centered Global Supply Chain.” Since then, it has added features like: nationwide drive-up pickup, fresh and frozen grocery pickup, and now, drive-up returns and Starbucks coffee order pickups.

The company has also launched a $100 million plan to expand the number of its sortation centers to 15 sites by the end of 2026. Each of those sites feeds inventory to 15 to 20 stores in its region, and can deliver customer orders directly either by nationwide parcel carrier or by arranging it through “hyper-local delivery” made from individual stores via its Shipt division, the last-mile delivery provider it acquired in 2017. Since 75% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Target store, delivering e-commerce orders via Shipt service enables steep gains in KPIs like safety, lead time, and productivity, McCarthy said.

As the company looks toward a future of greater visibility and inventory control, it has a stated goal of gaining greater flexibility to handle supply chain disruptions of the future. “We all need to be really, really aware and maybe even a little bit paranoid about what’s around the corner, so we can be responsive and agile for our customers,” said McCarthy.