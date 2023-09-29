How smart is your dock door?

Most people think of a warehouse dock door as basically a “hole in the wall.” But these days, that dock door may boast some of the most advanced tech tools to ever hit the logistics sector: artificial intelligence technology (AI).

For instance, consider the system that’s about to go live at a warehouse operated by Dircks Moving & Logistics. Dircks, a third-party logistics service provider (3PL) in Phoenix, will use AI-based computer vision to record freight data as each load arrives at the warehouse. And since the company operates more than 700,000 square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space within the state of Arizona, that could quickly add up to a lot of data.

The technology is provided by a San Francisco-based logistics tech startup called Kargo, which provides a pair of physical towers that frame each dock door with sensors, capture data on whatever freight passes through it, and report back to facility management. According to Kargo, its system requires no manual scanning or radio-frequency identification (RFID) system investment, since it’s able to capture visual information from any label, barcode, text, logo, or image. It then updates the user’s existing inventory system and provides real-time data and visuals on a computer dashboard.

At press time, Dircks had just finished installing a Kargo system at one of its warehouses and integrated the data feed with its warehouse management system (WMS). The company plans to roll out the technology to other facilities in the near future, with a goal of reducing inventory logging time and boosting accuracy.

“Dircks has consistently looked for ways to innovate throughout our years of growth, and we are excited to be at the forefront in Arizona again. Incorporating artificial intelligence alongside our employees will help Dircks Logistics become an even more efficient partner for our customers,” Dircks President and CEO Matt Dircks said in a release.