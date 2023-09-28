DAYTON FREIGHT AWARDED SCHNEIDER LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was recognized as the 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year by Schneider Logistics.

Out of 26 LTL carriers, Dayton Freight scored the highest on the following key metrics: on-time delivery, on-time pickup, tender acceptance, status updates and customer service support. Schneider is the premier provider of truckload, logistics and intermodal services. Headquartered in Green Bay WI, they provide expert transportation and logistics solutions since 1936.

Mike Russell, Corporate Account Manager said, “It’s an honor to work with Schneider and an even greater honor to receive this award. Thank you for recognizing the hard work of our dedicated employees.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Mike Russell, Julie Lambie (Schneider Logistics)

