CarriersEdge Adds New Course to Help Leaders Improve their Emotional Intelligence

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2023 – CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, has introduced a series of courses to help managers and supervisors evaluate and improve their leadership and teamwork skills. The first title in the series, Emotional Intelligence, is focused on ways that managers and supervisors can be perceptive to emotional states (theirs and others’), and how they can use that knowledge to be more effective leaders.



According to Harvard Business School, emotionally mature workplaces function better, and leaders with better-developed skills like empathy perform 40% higher in decision-making, coaching and engaging others. Additionally, Forbes suggests that “increasing your emotional intelligence is probably one of the best investments you can make for yourself and for your organization.” With this in mind, the “Emotional Intelligence” course is aimed at building out this skill set and supporting the development of strong, emotionally perceptive leadership teams.



“Over the years in our Best Fleets program, we’ve seen how companies invest in ways to boost the leadership skills of their management teams,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “There are a lot of managers and supervisors out there who know their business very well, but managing people might be a very new experience for them. We’re releasing this course as the first in a series to help managers and supervisors do the less technical parts of their jobs better.”



The interactive module outlines the different aspects of emotional intelligence, the dangers of misunderstanding the non-verbal signals employees are sending and strategies for improving a manager’s own emotional intelligence.



After completing the “Emotional Intelligence” course, users will be able to:

Explain the purpose of emotions

Describe the concepts of emotional intelligence and emotional quotient (EQ)

List the 4 characteristics of emotional intelligence

Explain the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership

List methods for improving your emotional intelligence



“Emotional Intelligence” is available to customers now at no extra charge, as part of the CarriersEdge subscription service. There are over 100 titles in the CarriersEdge monthly subscription package, with new and updated titles added regularly. Courses are offered as full-length orientation, short refresher and remedial titles, and as standalone knowledge tests.



About CarriersEdge

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps hundreds of fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends. CarriersEdge is also the creator of the Best Fleets to Drive For program, an annual evaluation of the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.

