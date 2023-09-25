Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. Continues to Advance Ground Support Equipment Technology

Monrovia, Calif. – September 26, 2023 – In a monumental step towards revolutionizing the ground support equipment (GSE) industry, Webasto Charging Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, is proud to announce the launch of AmpCart, the latest innovation by JBT AeroTech an Oshkosh Corporation Company. AmpCart is a cutting-edge towable charging station designed to provide unparalleled convenience, enabling electric GSE to access power anywhere on the ramp. Equipped with Webasto's advanced MVS chargers, AmpCart sets a new standard for GSE electrification.

AmpCart features Webasto’s state-of-the-art MVS chargers, including the MVS800 charging system. Renowned for its multi-vehicle fast-charging capabilities, the MVS800 boasts multiple charger ports, offering simultaneous charging for up to 12 vehicles, making it a highly efficient and cost-effective solution. This innovation aligns with the industry's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions at airports by providing multiple electric charging points from a single grid input power source.

For a firsthand experience of AmpCart and Webasto's PosiCharge chargers, attendees at the International GSE Expo 2023, held from September 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, are encouraged to visit JBT AeroTech booth #1522. As industry leaders and stakeholders gather to witness cutting-edge GSE innovations, Webasto and Averest’s booth (#2716) will be a hub of interactive experiences and expert insights.

“We invite all attendees to stop by booth #2716 and discuss the future of GSE electrification. Our experts will be on hand to provide detailed demonstrations and answer any questions about our solutions and how they’re shaping the industry’s future,” said Christina Di Sano, Director of Sales, Webasto Charging Systems. “The GSE Expo provides multiple interactive opportunities to witness and experience first-hand the products, equipment and technologies impacting and moving the ground support industry forward.”

About Webasto:

As a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry, Webasto is one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. In development, manufacturing and sales, the company focuses on roof systems on the one hand and on vehicle electrification on the other hand. The product range includes openable and fixed panoramic roofs, electric high-voltage heaters and batteries, as well as thermo management solutions. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2022, the Group generated sales of over 4 billion euros and employed about 16,800 people at more than 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com.

About JBT AeroTech

JBT AeroTech, is a leading provider of aviation ground support products, gate equipment and airport services to commercial airlines, airports, air-freight carriers, ground handling and military customers. Like Oshkosh, AeroTech offers products that make a difference in people’s lives by supporting those in our communities who do some of the toughest work. They own many of the most trusted brands in the air transportation industry, including LEKTRO®, JetAire®, JetPower®, AmpTekÔ, Jetway®, and more. AeroTech’s systems in the field serve approximately 75 percent of air travelers at U.S. airports and load approximately 70 percent of the world’s overnight express packages. For more information, visit www.oshkoshaerotech.com.



About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

###

Media Contact: Glodow Nead Communications for Webasto Charging Systems, Inc.: WebastoPR@glodownead.com